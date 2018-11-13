× AAA: Nearly 600 Oklahomans rescued on the road

OKLAHOMA – AAA is urging drivers to take every step to make sure their cars are ready for the frigid winter ahead after nearly 600 Oklahomans were rescued on the road.

By 3 p.m. Tuesday, AAA rescued 587 people. This follows several days of below-freezing temperatures, which have contributed to heavy roadside assistance call volumes.

“Being stuck along the side of the road is inconvenient at any time of year but in extreme cold, it is potentially unsafe for drivers and passengers alike,” says Leslie Gamble, AAA Oklahoma spokesperson. “No one should be leaving their homes in a vehicle that is not winter ready”.

AAA officials say it’s important that your vehicle’s battery is in good working condition and that the tires are properly inflated for colder temperatures. They also reminds all motorists to make sure they have a roadside rescue plan.

“Who are you going to call if you’re stuck on the side of the road,” Gamble says. “Don’t leave it to chance as to who will be available and equipped to quickly respond. For less than $2 a week, you can rely on AAA if you have an active membership card.”

AAA says their technicians carry batteries onboard to replace failing batteries so members can continue on their way without being towed.

AAA is reminding motorists of how to prepare your vehicle for the cold:

Make sure your tires are inflated for cold weather A ‘cold weather pressure’ is typically posted on a sticker inside the driver’s door. Tires need more pressure when it is cold and under inflated tires are more likely to sustain a blow out or flat.

Make sure you battery is strong It takes a battery twice as much power to start a vehicle when temperatures drop below freezing. Most batteries last 3-5 years so any battery more than 3 years old is at risk.

Stock a Cold Weather Emergency Kit Most important is fully charged cellphone so you can call for help Extra charger Extra coat, gloves, hats, blanket Flare or flashlight with additional batteries so you can see and be seen – especially at night Shovel, Ice scraper, de-icer Kitty litter or abrasive materials



