Barnes and Noble releases Black Friday deals
OKLAHOMA CITY – Black Friday is just 10 days away, and shoppers are already looking for the best deals. Barnes and Noble has just announced their Black Friday specials for the book lover in your life!
The online sale runs from Nov. 22-25, and the in-store event goes from Nov. 23-25.
Top deals for Barnes and Noble’s 2018 Black Friday:
- Black Friday Signed Editions from Top Authors (100s of Choices): In-Store Only
- 50% off Teen/YA Bestsellers
- 50% off Collectible Editions
- Season’s Top Toys, Arts & Crafts, Science & Tech, Games, & Puzzles, and Plush: BOGO 50% off
- Exclusive Lego Harry Potter Mini-Figure 4-Pack: Free with $75 Lego Purchase
- Nook Glowlight 3 for $89.99 ($30 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab E Nook 9.6-inch for $129.99 ($70 off)