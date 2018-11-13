Cash, narcotics robbed from Stillwater pharmacy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STILLWATER Okla. - A local drugstore has been robbed for cash and narcotics.

Charlie's Drugs in Stillwater has been open since 1979. Store owner Debbi Hernandez said the pharmacy has been broken into in the past but nothing compared to Monday evening.

"All you could see were his eyes and, to me, they were dark and mean looking," Hernandez said.

It was close to 6 p.m. on Monday when Hernandez said she heard someone walk through the pharmacy door.

Hernandez said it was a man in a hoodie walking toward the front of the store. She didn't give it much thought until he walked behind the counter.

"I went 'Excuse me' and, at that point, I looked at the girls and could see the fear in their eyes, and I looked down and I could see a gun," she said.

Hernandez was there with two other employees. When she saw the man was armed, she said she just started to pray.

"After I saw the gun - I just started praying, and I said, 'God, just get him out of here fast,'" she said.

The store's surveillance cameras weren't able to capture a good look at the suspect. However, Hernandez said she did.

Hernandez describes the suspect as about 6 ft, 180 pounds, olive color skin. He was wearing a white hoodie sweatshirt, a yellow beanie and a blue mask that covered his nose and mouth.

"He pulled out a garbage bag, and tossed it at us and said 'I want everything out of your safe,'" she said. "I took the sack, and I started putting things in it and he said 'You girls get around there and help her.'"

Hernandez said, in the safe, were narcotics.

"We're talking oxys, the hydrocodones, the Xanax, anything you'll find selling on the streets," she said.

A street value in the thousands of dollars.

"The dollar value from me at cost is $11,000. On the street, there's no telling how much it's worth," Hernandez said.

The Stillwater Police Department is requesting that any businesses or homeowners in area with surveillance systems check their video for footage containing possible images of the suspect described above. Investigators are seeking any video footage that might show the suspect as he approached the pharmacy or as he fled.

Anyone with video or other information about the robbery is asked to call the Stillwater Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit at 405-372-4171.