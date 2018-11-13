Edmond city council votes down Coffee Creek plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - Current residents won a big battle as the fight over the Coffee redevelopment continues. After four hours of comments from both residents and developers, the Edmond City Council votes 3-2 to deny the current commercial/residential development plan.

"It goes against everything the city of Edmond stands for and promotes," said David, a current Coffee Creek resident.

On Tuesday night, current residents of the north Edmond neighborhood and designers of a proposed mixed commercial residential development making their pitches for the first time in front of the Edmond City Council.

"We really do feel like we have tried to work with the public the best we can," said Katy O'Meilia, project designer.

Two years ago a developer bought the recently closed golf course, since then plans have been made and changed for what to do with the land.

The current plan on the table called for commercial property at Kelley and Coffee Creek Road, but also townhouses, apartments and some 300 single family homes.

Developers say they are saving almost 100 acres of open space, but residents, bringing original blue prints and signed petitions, fear developing the golf course will increase traffic, increase flooding and overcrowd schools.

But at its heart, it’s a battle over whether the current residents have the right to keep the golf course intact.

There is currently litigation in Oklahoma County court to stop any development of the course.

"I don’t think this thing was ever meant for anything other than a golf course. I think we just want what we bought," said Dennis, a current Coffee Creek resident.

Developers claim they have the right to develop the land how they want; they say they are trying to work with residents.

"Short of giving them a golf course I don’t know that we can meet their needs 100%," said O'Meilia.