Foundation offering $10K to eligible applicants to work from Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – The George Kaiser Family Foundation and the City of Tulsa announced the launch of a program that offers a $10,000 grant and additional benefits to eligible applicants who move to and work remotely from Tulsa, Oklahoma for a year.

Under the program, Tulsa Remote, each $10,000 grant will be distributed over the course of a year to eligible remote workers or entrepreneurs living outside of Tulsa County. Participants will initially be given $2,500 to be put towards relocation expenses, a $500 per month stipend and $1,500 at the end of the 12-month program. The funds for this effort are provided exclusively by GKFF.

“Tulsa is a generous and welcoming city, and through this effort we hope to draw remote workers who can further complement our talented workforce,” said Ken Levit, executive director of George Kaiser Family Foundation. “Over the past ten years, the Foundation has worked with numerous community partners to bring more than 1,000 young people to Tulsa. We could not be more proud of the contributions of Teach For America, City Year and the many artists of the Tulsa Artist Fellowship who have joined the Tulsa community. We are looking for talented and energetic people who not only will consider re-locating permanently to Tulsa but especially for people who want to make something happen here— to add to the dynamism, idealism and get ‘er done spirit of Tulsa.”

Program participants will have access to a range of benefits that provide opportunities for support and community, including:

Discounted Rent : Participants will have the option of living in a brand new, fully furnished apartment in the Tulsa Arts District for 33 percent off base price, plus free utilities, for the first three months.

Regular Meetups: Programming such as monthly dinners and weekly brainstorm sessions with fellow program members will allow participants to build a collaborative remote community.

Community Building Opportunities: Programming and events designed for remote workers and Tulsa’s entrepreneurs to engage with the community including opportunities to engage with local nonprofits.

Co-Working Space : A year of desk space at 36 Degrees North as well as programming and events, conference rooms, WiFi, and complimentary snacks and beverages.

Skillshare Workshops: TYPros, Tulsa’s young professional cohort, will offer monthly workshops to help participants develop new skills and strategies to effectively work remote.

Applications and more information on Tulsa Remote can be found here. To be eligible for this program, participants must provide proof of employment, be at least 18 years of age, work for a business that is based outside of Tulsa County, and commit to moving and living in Tulsa for at least one year.