Game wardens investigate poaching case after information shared on Snapchat

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. – Game wardens in Delaware County say suspects involved in a poaching case have received multiple citations following a 9-hour investigation.

On Friday, Delaware County game wardens were investigating a deer poaching case after information was shared on Snapchat.

Investigators say the deer was killed in Delaware County, but the wardens ultimately ended up following the evidence to Tahlequah.

Game wardens found the suspects, and their truck was ultimately found in Wagoner County.

In the end, the suspects confessed to poaching the deer and received multiple citations including hunting in closed season, illegal possession of whitetail deer not legally taken, spotlighting and shooting from a public road.

Officials say the investigation took around nine hours and led game wardens through five counties.