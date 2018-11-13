× Garfield County bridge to be dedicated to fallen Oklahoma trooper

GARFIELD COUNTY, Okla. – Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say one of their own is set to be honored during a bridge dedication ceremony later this week.

On Friday, officials will gather in Garfield County to dedicate a bridge to Trooper Houston F. ‘Pappy Summers.

Summers was one of three troopers killed on May 26, 1978 in a shootout with two prison escapees near Kenefic, Oklahoma.

The shooting claimed the lives of Summers, Trooper Billy Young and Second Lt. James Pat Grimes. It has been known as the darkest day in the history of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The bridge, which will be named the ‘Trooper Houston F. ‘Pappy Summers Memorial Bridge,’ is located on U.S. 412 in Garfield County, about a half mile west of C.R. N2820.