× “I never thought anybody would hurt my baby,” Family of McLoud teen shot, killed continues to fight for justice

MCLOUD, Okla. — The family of a McLoud teenager shot and killed last month continues to fight for justice.

Investigators say Kaylen Thomas, 16, was shot in the head at a friend’s house in McLoud on October 5. Two teenagers were taken into custody in connection.

News 4 has confirmed one of those teenagers has been formally charged with first-degree manslaughter and remains in a juvenile detention facility as of Tuesday, according to her attorney Taylor McLawhorn.

Bond has been set for $20,000.

“I don’t think the bond is high enough for either of them. Even though their age, that’s ridiculous because they took someone’s life, a special person’s life that had so many goals set for them,” said Cynthia Thomas, Kaylen’s mother. “I don’t feel like it’s being taken seriously enough or the bond would be higher. How can someone take someone’s life, it means so little?”

Bond was set by Pottawatomie County Judge Dawson Engle. A call to his office for a comment on the matter has not been returned.

On Tuesday, Thomas and her two daughters met with the Pottawatomie County District Attorney’s Office to discuss the court procedure moving forward.

“We’ve obviously never been through anything so horrific in our lives, and we needed some information on how some things are going to be handled,” Thomas said. “I would never wish bad on anybody but I never thought anybody would hurt my baby. I just want my baby to be handled correctly and for everything to be done right for her.”

Thomas, a sophomore at McLoud High School, is remembered as an honor student and athlete. Her family tells News 4 that she had plans to attend college.

“I didn’t even get her driver’s license. I didn’t get to do prom with her. I don’t get to watch her go to college,” her mother said through tears Tuesday. “She was always smiling. She was very happy girl. She loved her life and she loved her family so much…and I know that with all my heart, and it’s how I’m getting part of this is because I feel her hold in my heart everyday.”

When asked for a statement Tuesday, McLawhorn said this case was in the preliminary stages but that this was a difficult situation for both sides.

We’re told his client has a court hearing on Nov. 27. She has been charged as a youthful offender.