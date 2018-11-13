Jury convicts Oklahoma process server of multiple sex offenses

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. – A jury has convicted a process server of multiple sex offenses after he preyed on female customers who needed help getting legal documents.

In 2016, agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said they had interviewed nearly a dozen women who claimed Wonsch offered to waive or reduce his fees for sexual favors.

Wonsch, the owner of RNK Investigations, rented office space at 620 N.W. 5th St. in Oklahoma City, where he saw many of the victims. He was also working out of an office at Express Documents and Mediation in Moore during some of the assaults.

Officials said Wonsch sexually battered at least four women by fondling, kissing, or hugging them against their will. According to the OSBI, one of his clients was forced to perform oral sex on Wonsch.

On Nov. 7, a jury found Wonsch guilty of sexual battery, procuring lewd exhibition of person, sexual battery, kidnapping, forcible sodomy, pattern of criminal offenses and engaging in lewdness.

His official sentencing is set for Dec. 19.