Lawyers team up to provide thousands of turkeys to those in need during ‘Day of Kindness’

OKLAHOMA CITY – In a little more than a week, many families will be getting together to celebrate Thanksgiving.

Thousands of Oklahoma families will be served at the ‘Oklahoma Trial Lawyers 9th Annual Day of Kindness’ just in time for Thanksgiving. The annual event provides a free turkey to families in need of food at five different sites across the state.

The first event will take place at the offices of McIntyre Law in Oklahoma City on Thursday, Nov. 15. During that event, 2,500 turkeys will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.

Turkeys will be distributed in the McIntyre Law parking lot beginning at 8 a.m. until all turkeys are distributed.

“Our goal every year is the same – to serve as many Oklahoma families as possible,” said attorney Noble McIntyre, a co-founder of Lawyers Fighting Hunger and a former President of the Oklahoma Association for Justice. “The combined financial efforts of so many Oklahoma plaintiff trial lawyers donating to Lawyers Fighting Hunger, combined with the physical resources of the Local 157 Oklahoma City fire fighters and the Oklahoma City Police officers allows us the opportunity to be of greater service to the Oklahomans most in need of a helping hand. With the help of plaintiff trial lawyers across Oklahoma we are able to not only provide thousands of free drinks and hamburgers at each location on the day of each event but also free turkeys for thousands to take home to their families.”

The full list of distribution sites include the following:

Oklahoma City- Nov. 15 at 8 a.m., 8601 S. Western Ave. at McIntyre Law Firm.

Norman- Nov. 16 at 10 a.m., 104 W. Gray St. at Bernstein Law Firm.

Mustang- Nov. 16 at 10 a.m., 925 W. Hwy 152 at Denton Law Firm.

El Reno- Nov. 16 at 10:30 a.m., 415 S. Rock Island at El Reno Elks Lodge.

Tulsa- Nov. 17 (by appointment only), Blue Dome parking lot at 2nd and Elgin.

“With the state budgets being cut for many agencies who provide direct services including food to those in need, it is great that lawyers across the state have banded together to answer the need of food insecurity this holiday season,” said attorney Hugh Robert, a co-founder of Lawyers Fighting Hunger.