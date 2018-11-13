News 4’s Lacey Lett, KFOR receive national award for “A Place To Call Home” series

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. - News 4's Lacey Lett and KFOR received a national award Tuesday for the adoption series "A Place To Call Home."

Lett accepted the award in Washington, D.C. and received the 'Adoption Excellence' award for the media category.

This is a program started through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Children's Bureau.

Other notable awardees include the writer and director of "Instant Family," an upcoming movie starring Mark Wahlberg about a couple's adoption that's based on a true story.