× OKCPS: Eugene Fields Elementary will be closed Wednesday

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City Public Schools’ Eugene Field Elementary will be closed on Wednesday due lack of heat in the building.

“We received word today from (Oklahoma Natural Gas) that we’re having some complications over at Eugene Field and they have absolutely no heat in their building,” Superintendent Sean McDaniel said. “We do not expect heat to arrive until around noon tomorrow so we are canceling school.”

Eugene Field was without heat or hot water on Tuesday and the district notified parents and allowed them to pick up their children early, district spokeswoman Beth Harrison said.

Low pressure in the gas line that feeds the school is being blamed for the problem, Harrison said.

This is the only school impacted at this time.

Please note that Eugene Field staff will still report to work tomorrow, Harrison told News 4.

The district’s food truck will be parked outside the school Wednesday, serving breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. and lunch from 10 a.m. to noon, Harrison said.