Oklahoma teens shot, killed by mother laid to rest

BEGGS, Okla. – Two teens shot and killed by their mother earlier this month were laid to rest Tuesday.

FOX 23 reports the funeral service for 18-year-old Kayson Toliver and 16-year-old Kloee Toliver was held at 11 a.m. at the Beggs Event Center.

Funeral arrangements for slain Beggs teens https://t.co/6CE1PEbdmE — FOX23 (@FOX23) November 13, 2018

The teens were victims of a triple shooting involving their mother, Amy Hall, on November 1.

When deputies arrived at the scene that day, they found two teenagers suffering from gunshot wounds. They also discovered Kayson’s body.