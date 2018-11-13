× OSBI: Homicide investigation underway after man found dead at home in Albion

PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, Okla. – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead at a home in southeast Oklahoma.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, 34-year-old Richard Medlock was found dead at home in Albion by another resident on Tuesday during the early morning hours.

Pushmataha County Sheriff B.J. Hedgecock requested assistance from the OSBI in the case, which is being investigated as a homicide.

The OSBI says they are following leads.

If you have any information, call the OSBI tip line at (800) 522-8017 or the Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Office.