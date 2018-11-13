× Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for armed and dangerous man

EARLSBORO, Okla. – A pursuit out of Seminole County ends in a manhunt for an armed and dangerous man.

The chase ended in the area of Benson Park Road and and NorthSouth 350 Road in Earlsboro just inside of Pottawatomie County.

Ted Alan Holt Jr. who has several warrants in Seminole County fled the vehicle he was driving and is considered armed and dangerous, believed to be in possession of a rifle.

Deputies along with other assisting agencies will remain in the area.

“If you see anything remotely suspicious please don’t approach anyone, call 911 immediately and let Law Enforcement check it out,” said Sgt. Scott Hawkins.