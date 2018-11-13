REI to open first store in Oklahoma next year

OKLAHOMA CITY – REI Co-op is opening its first location in the state of Oklahoma next year!

The store, set to open in fall 2019, brings a wide assortment of quality gear and expertise for the region’s most popular activities.

The new 23,000 square-foot store will be located at the Bell Isle Station shopping center; 1731 Belle Isle Blvd. in Oklahoma City.

According to a press release, REI plans to invest in Oklahoma’s outdoor community prior to the store opening. REI works with local nonprofits in the communities it serves to steward and maintain local trails, parks and more.

“With activities like paddling along the Oklahoma River, to hiking in the Stinchcomb Wildlife Refuge, Oklahoma City is an exciting location for the co-op,” said Kristen Engels, REI retail director for the southwest district. “We are excited to join this community and provide our 46,500 members in the state with quality gear and outdoor experiences.”

REI Oklahoma City will offer workshops and classes to connect people to a life outdoors.

The Oklahoma City location will join five other REI stores in the region, including Plano, Texas; Southlake, Texas; Dallas, Texas; Fort Worth, Texas; and Overland Park, Kansas.