Search for missing McLoud man resumes after snow storm

MCLOUD, Okla. – The search for a missing McLoud man will resume on Tuesday.

Last month, the McLoud Police Department issued a silver alert for 75-years-old Wesley Still Smoking.

Family members say Still Smoking was last seen in the area on surveillance video at the Kickapoo Casino on Thursday, Oct. 11 around 10:30 a.m.

A short time later, the silver alert was issued.

However, officials believe that Still Smoking may be miles away from McLoud.

On Oct. 29, the Mayes County Sheriff’s office learned that Still Smoking was captured on a trail camera in the area on Oct. 12. Mayes County officials have conducted a thorough ground and air search, but have not been able to find Still Smoking.

In the past, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said that members Troop O were en route to Mayes County with a helicopter to help search for him.

Officials believe Still Smoking drove his vehicle off road and go stuck. Volunteers will be there to search that area on Tuesday.

Still Smoking may be in a gray, 2014 Dodge Journey. Police say the vehicle has a temporary tag with a possible date of 10/06/2018.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call police.