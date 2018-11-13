Stillwater police investigating armed robbery of pharmacy

STILLWATER, Okla. – Stillwater police are asking for the public’s help finding an armed robbery suspect who targeted a local pharmacy.

Shortly after 6 p.m. on Monday, Stillwater police were called to an armed robbery at Charlie’s Drug, located in the 700 block of S. Walnut St.

Investigators say the suspect, who was armed with a handgun, demanded cash and narcotics from employees before leaving the scene.

The alleged suspect is described as a possibly Hispanic man, standing 6’0″ tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has a thin to medium build and was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and a blue mask.

Stillwater police are asking nearby businesses and homeowners to review surveillance systems to see if they captured the alleged suspect.

“We are seeking any video footage that might show the suspect as he approached the pharmacy or as he fled,” the police department posted on Facebook.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Stillwater Police Department at (405) 372-4171.