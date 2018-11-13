Thanksgiving, Black Friday hours released for popular stores

OKLAHOMA CITY – In a little more than a week, families will be getting together to celebrate Thanksgiving.
Once the meal is served, many thrifty shoppers will be heading to the stores to get a start on some Christmas wish lists. BlackFriday.com has created a list of several popular stores, and their shopping hours.
- Academy Sports + Outdoors: Closed Thanksgiving, opening at 5 a.m. on Black Friday
- Ace Hardware: Closed Thanksgiving, opening at 7 a.m. on Black Friday
- Amazon: Countdown to Black Friday is already online
- Ashley Furniture: Closed Thanksgiving, opening at 8 a.m. on Black Friday
- Banana Republic: Closed Thanksgiving, opening at 8 a.m. on Black Friday
- Barnes and Noble: Closed Thanksgiving, opening at 8 a.m. on Black Friday
- Bass Pro Shops: Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving, opening at 5 a.m. on Black Friday
- Bath & Body Works: Open 6 p.m. to midnight on Thanksgiving (check mall hours), opening at 6 a.m. on Black Friday
- Bed Bath & Beyond: Closed Thanksgiving, opening at 6 a.m. on Black Friday
- Best Buy: Open 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Thanksgiving, opening at 8 a.m. on Black Friday
- Big Lots: Open 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Thanksgiving, opening at 6 a.m. on Black Friday
- Cabela’s: Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving, opening at 5 a.m. on Black Friday
- Dick’s Sporting Goods: Open 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Thanksgiving, opening at 5 a.m. on Black Friday
- GameStop: Open 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thanksgiving, opening at 7 a.m. on Black Friday
- Guitar Center: Closed Thanksgiving, opening at 7 a.m. on Black Friday
- Half Price Books: Closed Thanksgiving, opening at 9 a.m. on Black Friday
- Hobby Lobby: Closed Thanksgiving, opening at 8 a.m. on Black Friday
- Home Depot: Closed Thanksgiving, opening at 6 a.m. on Black Friday
- JCPenney: Opens at 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving, stays open through Black Friday
- Kohl’s:Opens at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving, stays open through Black Friday
- Lowe’s: Closed Thanksgiving, opening at 6 a.m. on Black Friday
- Macy’s: Open 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Thanksgiving, opening at 6 a.m. on Black Friday
- Newegg: Deals start at 9 a.m. on Nov. 19
- Office Depot & OfficeMax: Closed Thanksgiving, opening at 8 a.m. on Black Friday
- Sam’s Club: Closed Thanksgiving, opening at 7 a.m. on Black Friday
- Target: Open 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Thanksgiving, opening at 7 a.m. on Black Friday
- Walmart: Opens at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving, stays open through Black Friday.
