Thanksgiving, Black Friday hours released for popular stores

OKLAHOMA CITY – In a little more than a week, families will be getting together to celebrate Thanksgiving.

Once the meal is served, many thrifty shoppers will be heading to the stores to get a start on some Christmas wish lists. BlackFriday.com has created a list of several popular stores, and their shopping hours.

  • Academy Sports + Outdoors: Closed Thanksgiving, opening at 5 a.m. on Black Friday
  • Ace Hardware: Closed Thanksgiving, opening at 7 a.m. on Black Friday
  • Amazon: Countdown to Black Friday is already online
  • Ashley Furniture: Closed Thanksgiving, opening at 8 a.m. on Black Friday
  • Banana Republic: Closed Thanksgiving, opening at 8 a.m. on Black Friday
  • Barnes and Noble: Closed Thanksgiving, opening at 8 a.m. on Black Friday
  • Bass Pro Shops: Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving, opening at 5 a.m. on Black Friday
  • Bath & Body Works: Open 6 p.m. to midnight on Thanksgiving (check mall hours), opening at 6 a.m. on Black Friday
  • Bed Bath & Beyond: Closed Thanksgiving, opening at 6 a.m. on Black Friday
  • Best Buy: Open 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Thanksgiving, opening at 8 a.m. on Black Friday
  • Big Lots: Open 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Thanksgiving, opening at 6 a.m. on Black Friday
  • Cabela’s: Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving, opening at 5 a.m. on Black Friday
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods: Open 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Thanksgiving, opening at 5 a.m. on Black Friday
  • GameStop: Open 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thanksgiving, opening at 7 a.m. on Black Friday
  • Guitar Center:  Closed Thanksgiving, opening at 7 a.m. on Black Friday
  • Half Price Books:  Closed Thanksgiving, opening at 9 a.m. on Black Friday
  • Hobby Lobby:  Closed Thanksgiving, opening at 8 a.m. on Black Friday
  • Home Depot:  Closed Thanksgiving, opening at 6 a.m. on Black Friday
  • JCPenney: Opens at 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving, stays open through Black Friday
  • Kohl’s:Opens at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving, stays open through Black Friday
  • Lowe’s: Closed Thanksgiving, opening at 6 a.m. on Black Friday
  • Macy’s: Open 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Thanksgiving, opening at 6 a.m. on Black Friday
  • Newegg: Deals start at 9 a.m. on Nov. 19
  • Office Depot & OfficeMax: Closed Thanksgiving, opening at 8 a.m. on Black Friday
  • Sam’s Club: Closed Thanksgiving, opening at 7 a.m. on Black Friday
  • Target: Open 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Thanksgiving, opening at 7 a.m. on Black Friday
  • Walmart: Opens at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving, stays open through Black Friday.