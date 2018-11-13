Toby Keith, Darci Lynne team up for NBC holiday special

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - “Life has been amazing. I've gotten to do so many things that are so much fun. I've been touring, and I've gotten to do a lot of fun things that are coming out soon. Now, the Christmas special, so it`s been a whirlwind,” Darci Lynne said.

It's been more than a year now since Darci Lynne 'wowed' the nation on America’s Got Talent, winning the $1 million dollar prize and headlining her own show in Las Vegas.

Now, she's welcoming everyone to her hometown with an upcoming Christmas special that will air on NBC.

“The Christmas special's going to be so much fun. We're going to have Toby Keith on and a lot of other awesome guests,” Darci Lynne said.

Toby Keith got the call Darci wanted to shoot part of her special at the OK Kids Korral. A facility The Toby Keith Foundation opened five years ago helping families with children battling cancer.

“I said absolutely, I wouldn't pass that up,” Toby Keith said.

And, we'll tell you about a fun milestone for Toby Keith involving that oh-so-familiar tune, "Should've Been a Cowboy."