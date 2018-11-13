× Top Ten Stays Same in College Football Playoff Rankings

The top ten teams in the College Football Playoff rankings stayed the same this week as last week.

Oklahoma stayed 6th in the rankings.

The top four teams after the regular season will advance to the College Football Playoff.

Here is the complete top 25:

1. Alabama (10-0)

2. Clemson (10-0)

3. Notre Dame (10-0)

4. Michigan (9-1)

5. Georgia (9-1)

6. Oklahoma (9-1)

7. LSU (8-2)

8. Washington State (9-1)

9. West Virginia (8-1)

10. Ohio State (9-1)

11. Central Florida (9-0)

12. Syracuse (8-2)

13. Florida (7-3)

14. Penn State (7-3)

15. Texas (7-3)

16. Iowa State (6-3)

17. Kentucky (7-3)

18. Washington (7-3)

19. Utah (7-3)

20. Boston College (7-3)

23. Fresno State (8-2)

21. Mississippi State (6-4)

22. Northwestern (6-4)

23. Utah State (9-1)

24. Cincinnati (9-1)

25. Boise State (8-2)