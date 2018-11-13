Tracking device leads to shooting death of Oklahoma armed robbery suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – An armed robbery suspect has died after being shot by Oklahoma City police. It happened just before 6 p.m. Monday at the Metro PCS on S.W. 44th near Sante Fe.

"When they arrived, the clerk at the store told them that a black male came in with a handgun and robbed them of different items inside the store,” said Capt. Bo Mathews with the Oklahoma City Police Department. “One of the items that the suspect took was a tracking device.”

Using the device, with the help of the store clerk, officers were able to track down the suspect a few blocks away at S.E. 44th and Shields.

“We know they were yelling 'Drop the gun, don’t reach for it.' We know that kind of terminology was being used,” Mathews said.

According to police, three officers fired their weapons and shot the suspect, who later died at a local hospital.

OKCPD has now identified the man as 47-year-old Tony Mathis.

“The involved officers that discharged their firearms, they cannot be interviewed at this point. So, we really don't know what took place. They get interviewed in two days, and then we'll know more then,” Mathews said.

The three officers who fired their weapons have been placed on administrative leave.

