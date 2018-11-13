Two people injured following three-vehicle crash in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. – Two people are injured after a three-vehicle wreck in Edmond Wednesday.
According to the Edmond Police Department, 15th Street, east of Bryant is closed due to the incident.
Police say the wreck involved three vehicles, leaving two people injured. Their conditions are unknown.
Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area as crews clear the road.
TRAFFIC ALERT: 15th street east of Bryant closed after a 3 vehicle wreck. 2 injured. Working to get roadway clear. Will affect traffic for next half hour. pic.twitter.com/aL9OfnJN1R
— Edmond Police Dept (@EdmondPD) November 13, 2018