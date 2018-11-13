Voluntary recall issued on widely-used blood pressure medication due to contamination concerns

The Food and Drug Administration has issued a voluntary recall on a widely used blood pressure medication over contamination concerns.

The pharmaceutical company Sandoz announced the recall of the drug Losartan after trace amounts of a possible cancer-causing chemical were found.

The recall is only for the 100 milligram/ 25 milligram tablets with the lot number JB8912.

It was also not distributed before October 8.

Patients who are taking this specific medication are urged to speak to their doctors before stopping use.

For any questions, call Sandoz at 1-800-525-8747 Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Consumers can also email at usdrugsafety.Operations@novartis.Com.

