“We are overwhelmed,” Oklahoma elementary school surprised with $10,000 check

ARDMORE, Okla. – An Oklahoma elementary school received a big boost thanks to the generosity of a local business.

On Monday, representatives with Dollar General Distribution in Ardmore surprised student and teachers at Will Rogers Elementary School with a $10,000 check.

“We are overwhelmed,” Principal Leann Brumley told KXII. “There are no words to describe our excitement.”

The donation was a part of Dollar General’s ‘Thanks Giving’ campaign and the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, which has given nearly $160 million to schools and organizations across the country.

Brumley says the money will go toward training teachers on different teaching methods for reading and math, as well as a program to reward students for reading books.