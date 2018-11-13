Woman attacked, robbed in Norman Walmart parking lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - Police are investigating a robbery that happened in a Walmart parking lot, after the victim said the suspect tried to kidnap her.

It happened Monday night at the Walmart on 12th St. and E. Main in Norman. Jessica Jones was getting into her car when a stranger in a red four-door sedan stopped his car behind hers.

“I was like, ‘Oh no, I don`t know who this is and they`re already running,” Jones said.

The man was running towards her and allegedly grabbed her.

“So I'm slamming the door on his hands and he`s yanking me out of the car onto the ground,” Jones said.

She said he punched her in the face, even kicked her while she was on the ground, but Jessica fought back.

“The struggle went all the way to his car,” Jones said. “All I could think was, ‘I have to make it home to my kids. I could not let myself go in his car.”

She was in a state of shock, desperate to escape. Finally the strap on her purse snapped and the man grabbed it and took off in his car.

Jones described him as a man in his 30s or 40s wearing a light-colored baseball cap. Beyond that, she couldn’t say what he looked like, too in shock to get a better look.

“I was just fighting, I did not look at his face,” Jones said.

Now she said she’s afraid to return to the Walmart she’s gone to her whole life alone.

“You always think that this is not going to happen to me, I`m just going to be careful,” Jones said, “but then it really does happen to somebody you know.

Police are examining the surveillance video to get a closer look at Jones’ attacker.

In the meantime, police are warning people to stay vigilant and pay attention to their surroundings, especially around the holidays.