× 3 Oklahoma veterans receive French Legion of Honor

OKLAHOMA CITY – Three local veterans are now recipients of the French Legion of Honor. They were honored Wednesday at the 45th Infantry Museum.

The French Legion of Honor is the highest, most prestigious decoration in France, created in 1802 by Napoleon Bonaparte to honor those who helped liberate the country.

Sadly, one recipient, Robert Bickerstaff, passed away just two weeks prior to the ceremony.

The other two honorees, Captain Jacques Delier and Joe Guerrero, were on hand to receive the honor.