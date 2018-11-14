Breast pump, diapers and several other items stolen from mother with newborn baby 

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are investigating after several items were stolen from a mother with a newborn baby.

On November 10, police responded to an apartment southwest Oklahoma City in reference to a burglary call.

The victim, who has a newborn baby, told police she left to go to the hospital for treatment of a medical issue on November 9 around 10:30 a.m. When she returned the next day around 4:30 p.m., she found the front door of her apartment open and several items missing.

She told police she is a single mother and that nobody has a key to her apartment.

Upon investigating, she said that an air conditioning unit in the front window of her apartment was pushed in and it appears that’s how the suspect entered her apartment.

According to a report, the suspect stole an Xbox, camera bag, a Sony digital camera, Sony camera lens, a 39″ TV, a 32″ TV, antenna, breast pump, 72-count of diapers and a safe – all totaling more than $1,500 combined. She says the safe contained personal papers for her and her children.

The victim said she recently purchased the camera and thought about attending classes so that she could make extra money.

There is no suspect description at this time.