Bricktown Tree Lighting Festival quickly approaching

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Bricktown Tree Lighting Festival is set for next week in downtown Oklahoma City.

It serves as the official kickoff to the holiday season and Downtown in December, as Mayor David Holt will light the Christmas Tree with Santa Claus.

The event will showcase a variety of local performers, food trucks, face painting and visits with Old Saint Nick.

“This year’s Tree Lighting Festival is a special one because it’s Mayor Holt’s first time lighting the tree as mayor and we have more on-stage performers than ever before,” said Jill DeLozier, Vice President of Downtown Oklahoma City Partnership. “We love creating events and spaces where people gather to make memories, take photos, and enjoy the seasonal activities downtown.”

The Bricktown Tree Lighting Festival presented by SONIC is free and open to the public.

It is set for Friday, November 23 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the Third Base Plaza at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark at 2 S. Mickey Mantle Dr. in Oklahoma City.

