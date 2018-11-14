× Chick-fil-A announces nationwide delivery service following partnership with DoorDash

OKLAHOMA CITY – Calling all Chick-fil-A fans: You will no longer need to leave your home to enjoy your favorite Chick-fil-A meal all thanks to a partnership with DoorDash.

On Tuesday, the restaurant company started offering delivery from more than 1,100 of its restaurants nationwide.

Participating Chick-fil-A restaurants will deliver everything on the restaurant’s menu right to customers’ doors via DoorDash. Deliveries will be made to customers within a 10-minute radius of participating restaurants.

In celebration of the partnership, Chick-fil-A and DoorDash will give away up to 200,000 free Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwiches, one per customer in participating cities, from now until Tuesday, November 20, when placing an order through DoorDash. The giveaway is exclusively available through the DoorDash app and website with a $5 minimum order when using the promo code “CFADELIVERY.” The giveaway will be available daily after 10:30 am local time.

To order Chick-fil-A with DoorDash, download the DoorDash app or go online to www.doordash.com. Find Chick-fil-A in the list of local restaurants and place an order.