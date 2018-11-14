Children hospitalized for high carbon monoxide levels leads to arrest of mother

CHICKASHA, Okla. – A woman was arrested after three children were hospitalized with high carbon monoxide levels.

Last week, Chickasha police were called the Chickasha Travel Plaza after someone called about three small children having seizures.

According to the Chickasha Express-Star, when police arrived, they found Rebekkah Sterling holding a three-year-old child, an eight-year-old child was laying down on the folded down seat with his arms “clinched tightly to his chest,” and a two-year-old child Behind the driver’s seat curled up in a ball and crying.” Doors on the vehicle were open and all windows were up.

The children were found in unwashed clothes, had various cuts and scrapes and dirty fingernails.

Police say the vehicle was in filthy condition, had an “overwhelming smell” and contained trash and dirty clothes.

Chickasha Express-Star reports when an officer opened the center console, several cockroaches crawled out.

The children were taken to the hospital where they were admitted with high elevated carbon monoxide levels and neglect. They were given food and ate quickly, “as if they had not eaten in a while.”

Positive results of carbon monoxide were found in and around the vehicle by the Chickasha Fire Department.

Sterling told police she noticed one of her children convulsing while she was getting gas. She said she got out of the vehicle, opened the doors to air it out and then found someone with a phone to call for help.

Sterling allegedly admitted that she knew about a possible exhaust leak when an officer asked her if she knew about the carbon monoxide. She says she took the vehicle to a repair shop, but “nothing has been properly fixed yet,” Chickasha Express-Star reports.

She told police she did not have another mean of transportation. She also reportedly told an officer there is an open case with DHS against her due to the conditions of her house not being in a proper condition for the children.

She was arrested and taken to the Grady County jail for child neglect and child abuse by injury.