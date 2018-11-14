Draymond Green suspended from Warriors after spat with Kevin Durant

OAKLAND, Calif. – One of the most well-known players in the NBA has been suspended without pay from the Golden State Warriors for one game.

According to ESPN, Draymond Green was suspended for one game without pay following a confrontation with Kevin Durant.

Witnesses to the locker-room spat after the on-court confrontation told ESPN that it was ‘one of the most volatile episodes of the Warriors’ dynastic run.’

Ultimately, team officials said Green needed to be punished.

“We just felt like this rose to the level of acting the way that we did,” Warriors general manager Bob Myers said at a news conference before Tuesday night’s game in Oakland. “That’s a decision that we have to make. I’m certainly involved in it, so is Steve [Kerr]. … This was something that required the action that we decided upon.”

Analysts believe the argument was about Durant’s looming free agency and the fact that he has not committed to the Warriors.