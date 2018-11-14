Expansion at Choctaw Casino & Resort in Durant to include new hotel, bring jobs

DURANT, Okla. – The expansion of the Choctaw Casino & Resort in Durant will bring more than 1,000 jobs to Bryan County in southern Oklahoma.

This will be the fourth time the casino and resort has gone under expansion since the original casino opened in 2006, according to KXII.

The expansion includes design and construction of a new 1,000-room hotel that will include multiple restaurants, an ultra-lounge bar, movie theaters, conference facilities, casino expansion, new retail space, resort style pools and a new parking garage.

Construction is anticipated to be completed in the spring of 2021.