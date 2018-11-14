× Firefighters reminding homeowners of safety tips after fireplace blamed for blaze

OKLAHOMA CITY – A fireplace is being blamed for a fire that damaged an Oklahoma City home.

Firefighters rushed to a neighborhood near S.W. 149th and Western on Tuesday. When they got to the scene, smoke was billowing out of the roof of the home.

Fortunately, everyone was able to make it out safely.

Investigators say the fire started around a gas fireplace. With the cold temperatures already in place, firefighters say it is important to get gas fireplaces inspected.

“Not only because of the gas leaking situation that you could possibly experience, carbon monoxide issues, but also because of the continuity of the flue of these gas fireplaces needs to be in good condition,” said Batt. Chief Benny Fulkerson, with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

“Just because it’s a gas fireplace doesn’t mean it doesn’t put off a lot of heat. They can still build up a significant amount of heat and if there’s any break in the continuity of the ventilation system, it can actually ignite,” Fulkerson added.

Firefighters say they kept most of the damage contained to the area around the fireplace.