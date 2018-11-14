For Blue Star Mothers observing Veterans Day is a regular occurrence.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENID, OKLAHOMA -- The Christmas season comes early for these moms.

The mail takes a little longer to reach some of the American soldiers, sailors, and marines still deployed around the world.

On a quiet Tuesday afternoon in November, long before the Christmas shopping rush at Oakwood Mall, the lights are on for this chapter of the Blue Star Mothers.

Brenda Bingham, Karen Vollman, Jolene Taylor, and Edna Dyson are signing the last few Christmas cards, more than 50 of them addressed to American service members.

"We want to give them a taste of home," says Chapter President Bingham. "We want them to realize that people do care about them. They're not over there and forgotten."

The Blue Star Mothers has been around since World War II.

These moms know the worry, and the loneliness, both at home and abroad.

Barbara's son was wounded in Iraq, Karen's son, Doug Carpenter wounded in Afghanistan.

Edna's son just returned from deployment.

Jolene's grandson is home now too.

"We support them any way we can," says Dyson.

They all say that for as long as there is someone else's son or daughter still out there, the mailings will continue.

Every month some 50 care packages make the outgoing mail.

The return address is right here.

Jolene Taylor says, "It makes your heart feel good when you have them (veterans) come into the store after they've been over there, and thank you for the boxes."

These Blue Star Moms haven't missed a single deadline since they started their chapter in 2006.

The Thanksgiving care packages are already gone.

The Christmas deadline is December 10.

Bingham argues, "You know there's still someone's son or daughter over there serving. So, for us, they become our children."

Veterans Day is every day until they all come home.

For more information about the Blue Star Mothers go to https://www.bluestarmothers.org/