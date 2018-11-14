× Four alleged members of Universal Aryan Brotherhood charged with federal crimes

OKLAHOMA CITY – Four alleged members of the Universal Aryan Brotherhood have been charged with a series of federal crimes.

According to an affidavit, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop 29-year-old Jace Lee McKittrick for a traffic violation on Oct. 10. McKittrick. McKittrick led deputies on a chase and allegedly rammed a police car. When officers caught up with him, investigators found 26 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana and other items.

In addition to charging McKittrick with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, the federal indictment charges him with possession of methamphetamine and Oxycodone with intent to distribute, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking for a September crime.

According to an affidavit, Lawton police stopped 39-year-old Ross Pilkington for a traffic violation, and officers discovered methamphetamine in his pocket. While searching the vehicle, officers also found 331 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales, and plastic baggies.

Enid officers stopped 32-year-old Jerry James Kendall Ritchie for a traffic violation, but he ran from the scene. Authorities eventually arrested him and allegedly discovered a loaded semi-automatic pistol in the SUV, methamphetamine and two digital scales.

Oklahoma City police found 48-year-old Michael Quinton Smith II asleep in a truck that was straddling the lanes of S.W. 59th and Blackwelder Ave. Authorities determined Smith had been driving under revocation and had five warrants out for his arrest. Police also found a stolen gun with a loaded 30-round magazine on the floorboard.

Pilkington, Ritchie and Smith have been charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

On Tuesday, a federal grand jury returned indictments in all of the cases.