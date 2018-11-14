Guns, drugs and stolen property found in Seminole house

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEMINOLE, Okla. - TVs, tools, guns and drugs.

Those are just a few stolen items Seminole Police located in a house.

A search warrant on the house led police to several stolen items, the suspects are now in jail but neighbors who live around here hope the crime will stop.

"We've lived here peacefully for at least 10 years and all just went to crap," said Amy Lemons.

Lemons said she's fed up with the way the neighborhood is going. She said some years back her purse was stolen out of her home; now she lives a few houses down from a possible burglary ring.

"All I seen was a bunch of cop cars and victims cars who were trying to identify their things," Lemons said.

It was on Friday when police raided the home in Seminole on Coolidge Street and Aperture to return stolen items to the rightful owners.

Police said the suspects used a U-haul truck to break into storage units grabbing TV's power tools and even family photos.

"I believe there were three confirmed stolen guns, we still have some guns we're trying to find owners for," said Police Chief David Hanson.

Hanson said two people are in custody but he believes there are more involved.

"We got suspects outstanding, one of the suspects, one of the people of interest that we want to talk to in this was involved in a pursuit last night," Hanson said Ted Allan Holt Jr. is a person of interest.

Police said he let them on a chase through Seminole County county Tuesday night, he still hasn't been captured.

Lemons said she just wants everyone involved in jail.

"Don't steal from people, get your life straight," Lemons said she just wants the crime to stop.

"I just want my neighborhood to be safe again," said Lemons.

At this time investigators aren't releasing the names of the suspects arrested.