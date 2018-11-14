× Harkins Theatres: Part of popcorn proceeds on Thanksgiving Day to be donated to California wildfire relief

OKLAHOMA CITY – Harkins Theatres announced they will be donating part of the proceeds they receive from popcorn purchases on Thanksgiving Day to California wildfire relief.

On November 22, $1 from every popcorn purchased will benefit American Red Cross California Wildfires Relief.

“Like many Americans, we have been watching in sadness and horror the tragedy unfolding in California. Our hearts go out to our friends, colleagues, guests and family members affected by these most deadly and most destructive wildfires in history,” says Mike Bowers, President and CEO of Harkins Theatres. “On this Thanksgiving, we are thankful to all the volunteers, firefighters and first-responders who are sacrificing to battle this disaster. Our donation will go directly to support them, and those forced from their homes with much needed food, shelter, and supplies.”

This will take place at all Harkins Theatres locations nationwide.