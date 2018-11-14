Investigators searching for clues related to man’s stabbing in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Investigators are hoping to speak with a man who may know something about a murder in northwest Oklahoma City.

Frankie Washington was found near N.W. 16th and Meridian with several stab wounds. After he was rushed to the hospital, he died from his injuries.

“Justice will be served for him,” Melvita Prince, Washington’s sister, told News 4. She and the family he left behind is trying to make sense of what happened, hoping someone will come forward with information to help police.

Police said they believe Washington was stabbed at another location, then possible brought to the spot where he was discovered.

“It just broke my heart,” Prince said. “A piece of me is just gone.”

Frankie was a trucker, spending most of his time on the road so he could provide for his four children.

“He just was trying to make an honest living, and they just took that away from us, took him away," she said.

The circumstances surround his death are still a mystery.

The night before he was found, his final words to his sister came out of the blue, as a loving text.

“He just said ‘You’re a good woman, Melvita,’ so I don’t know if he knew something, or if he felt something that it was going to be his last day or something, I don't know, but he texted me that and he texted our mother as well," Prince said.

Now, Oklahoma City police hope that a man captured on surveillance video around the time of Washington's murder can provide help in the search for his killer.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.