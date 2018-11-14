Midwest City Police seek three subjects in connection to car theft, stolen credit cards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. - Police ask for your help identifying three persons of interest after thefts in the area.

It started on Brack Place, off Reno Avenue, where investigators say an unlocked car was targeted.

"They found several credit cards in one of them," explained MWCPD Detective Matt Archer. "They used those credit cards at a Walmart in Del City."

Three people were captured by surveillance cameras at the retailer. Archer says they were caught on camera again minutes later, this time at a Home Depot a tenth of a mile away.

"Two of them went in, it appears they tried to use the cards again while the other one was in the parking lot," said Det. Archer.

He said exterior cameras showed the third person approaching an unlocked pickup truck in the parking lot. The owner of the pickup later called police after walking out of the Home Depot and discovering his vehicle was gone. He told police he left the keys to the truck in the center console.

Det. Archer says the whereabouts of that vehicle, and three subjects, remain unknown.

"We’re just looking for the three people in these pictures, these individuals, so we can talk to them about these incidents."

The unauthorized use of credit cards is a misdemeanor and the theft of a motor vehicle is a felony. Investigators say most car break-ins involve unlocked vehicles.

"People leave their cars unlocked and leave valuables in there also, guns, wallets, purses," said Archer. "Lock your vehicles, and more importantly, keep your important items in your house or with you."

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Archer at (405)739-1317, reference case no.’s 18-07995 and 18-07996.