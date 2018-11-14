Mother with newborn baby scrambling for supplies after break-in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Some brazen burglars are on the run, and one local mother is left picking up the pieces.

They're accused of stealing almost everything out of a single mom's home, including expensive baby supplies like a breast pump and diapers.

Jasmine Banks just got out of the hospital and went home to find her apartment door wide open. She was shocked to find what all they took.

“I was just like why,” said Banks.

Banks thinks the burglars pushed her air conditioning unit in, allowing them to get inside and steal whatever they could from her apartment.

“Went into my room, my system, my game system, sound system, my tv was gone,” said Banks. “My camera that I bought.”

The burglars also took a safe with her kids' birth certificates, along with her daughter's baby stuff and gifts from her family.

“I noticed her diapers were gone, her wipes were gone,” said Banks. “A palm prayer thing my mom gave me, the ring set my mom gave me.”

On top of this, Banks says she was in the hospital because of a heart condition, so she's furious.

“I was mad like I went out and started kicking my car out of anger,” said Banks. “Just like why."

Banks says seeing the look on her son's face when he saw what was stolen broke her heart.

“It's just hard,” said Banks. “I never thought in a million years I would have to explain that to a 4 year old, but he pays attention and he noticed stuff, so it's hard.”

Banks and her family are now terrified.

“I mean, me being a single mom with two kids,” said Banks. “Yes, it does. I have not spent the night here since it happened. I've actually been staying at a family friends house now.”

She just wants the items stolen returned to her.

“How could you do this,” said Banks. “I know that if you looked through the camera, you can see I have kids. You looked in the house and seen that I had kids. Why would you take from somebody that actually works for their stuff."

Police say the crooks didn't leave any clues behind. They're asking people to keep an eye out for any of the items on resale sites.