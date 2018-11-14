Nine arrested in Pontotoc County in series of drug busts

ADA, Okla. – Officials in Pontotoc County have arrested nine people in connection to an illegal drug investigation.

According to KXII, it all started on Nov. 1 when Pontotoc County deputies, state troopers and a game warden arrested Sheila Gilliam and Teddy Gilliam at the Tanglewood apartments. Investigators say they discovered a rifle, marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside their home.

Less than an hour later, officials searched another apartment, where they arrested Branden Rowell and Britnie Johnson. Inside their home, authorities found a printer that was being used to scan money, along with about 100 grams of meth.

A short time later, officials arrested Windella Alfred, Harry Roberts, Kamrin Conley, Stephanie Seckinger and Jeremy Crewse. Investigators seized firearms, meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia from that home.

Officials with the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office say they believe all of the suspects know each other, and may have worked together during some illegal activity.