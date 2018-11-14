Officials: 12,000 licenses approved for Oklahoma medical marijuana patients

OKLAHOMA CITY – Almost four months after Oklahomans approved a measure to legalize medical marijuana, state officials say thousands have already been approved for a license.

Under State Question 788, a person 18 years or older would need to apply for a medical marijuana license with the Oklahoma State Department of Health after receiving a note from their doctor. If approved, the patient would then have to pay $100 to obtain that license.

Since applications became available in August, officials say thousands of Oklahomans have applied for licenses.

As of Nov. 11, the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority says it has received 16,640 applications for patients, 148 applications for caregivers and 2,221 for businesses.

So far, the organization says it has approved 12,281 patient licenses, 76 caregiver licenses and thousands more for businesses. In all, it says it has approved licenses for 651 dispensaries, 1,060 for growers and 277 for processors.

Applications can be filled out online through the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority’s website.