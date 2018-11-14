× OKCPS: Eugene Field Elementary closed again Thursday

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City Public Schools’ Eugene Field Elementary will be closed on Thursday due lack of heat in the building.

“Our apologies for the late notice. We have been in contact with ONG all day, and they led ya to believe we would have services restored. Unfortunately that is not the case, and ONG just notified us that their crews are still working to correct the issues with the gas line to the school,” district spokeswoman Beth Harrison said.

Eugene Field was without heat or hot water on Tuesday and the district notified parents and allowed them to pick up their children early; class was cancelled Wednesday.

Low pressure in the gas line that feeds the school is being blamed for the problem, Harrison said.

This is the only school impacted at this time.

Please note that Eugene Field staff will still report to work tomorrow, Harrison told News 4.

The district’s food truck will be parked outside the school Wednesday, serving breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. and lunch from 10 a.m. to noon, Harrison said.