Oklahoma City police searching for suspect accused of stealing fuel tank, generator

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole a fuel tank and generator from an Oklahoma City property.

On November 10, at approximately 9 p.m., police responded to a property near SE 74th and Hiwassee in reference to a burglary.

The victim told police he had video of a suspect stealing his property.

Police say surveillance video shows a white F-250 Platinum Edition with a trailer push the front gate open and enter the property.

A report states a man wearing a hoodie gets out of the vehicle and loads a 100-gallon fuel tank and Powermate 5500 generator onto the trailer. He then leaves the property.

Officials say at the time of the incident, there was a stolen Ford F-250 still outstanding that matched the description of the suspect’s vehicle.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.