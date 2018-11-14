Oklahoma City service groups working together to expand overnight shelters during cold weather

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City service groups are working together to expand overnight shelter access for people who are homeless when the temperatures are freezing or below.

Donations of items for cold weather such as coats, hats, gloves, sleeping bags, blankets and more are needed and will be accepted by the groups collaborating to provide shelters.

Participating service organizations include:

You can contact the service organization for donation information. Donors may also contact the Homeless Alliance, 1724 NW 4th Street, (405) 415-8410.

About 1 in 5 of the homeless people in Oklahoma City are a family with children.

