Oklahoma City service groups working together to expand overnight shelters during cold weather

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City service groups are working together to expand overnight shelter access for people who are homeless when the temperatures are freezing or below.
Donations of items for cold weather such as coats, hats, gloves, sleeping bags, blankets and more are needed and will be accepted by the groups collaborating to provide shelters.
Participating service organizations include:
- Salvation Army, 1001 N Pennsylvania Ave., (405) 246-1133, 90 overflow beds for men, women and families, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- City Rescue Mission, 800 W California Ave. (women’s entrance) or 914 W California Ave. (men’s entrance), (405) 232-2709, 40 overflow beds (20 for men, 20 for women, women with children not turned away). Beds open at 40 degrees. 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. for women and children and 8:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. for men, or check-in at 6 p.m. when below 30 degrees.
- Jesus House, 1335 W Sheridan Ave., (405) 232-7164, 14 overflow beds for men only, signup 1-4:30 p.m.
- Grace Rescue Mission, 2205 Exchange Ave., (405) 232-5756, 20 overflow beds for men only, hours not yet available.
- Sanctuary Women’s Development Center, 2133 SW 11th Street, (405) 526-2321, 20 overflow beds for women and children only, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- Sisu Youth, 3131 N Pennsylvania Ave., (405) 459-7478, five overflow beds for ages 14-22, 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. (check-in from 7-8 p.m.).
- Be The Change, 5415 S Shartel Ave. Suite 159, (405) 434-2585, 10 overflow beds for ages 14-25, 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. with 10 p.m. curfew.
You can contact the service organization for donation information. Donors may also contact the Homeless Alliance, 1724 NW 4th Street, (405) 415-8410.
About 1 in 5 of the homeless people in Oklahoma City are a family with children.
