Oklahoma school rallying around beloved teacher diagnosed with cancer

MUSKOGEE, Okla. – Students at an Oklahoma school are rallying around a teacher who was recently diagnosed with cancer.

Over the summer, Kathy Gilmartin received the news that no one wants to hear. The social studies teacher at St. Joseph Catholic School in Muskogee was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

She’s been teaching at the school for the past 34 years and doesn’t plan on stopping now.

Even though she’s undergoing her third round of chemotherapy, Gilmartin is still teaching.

“The kids just love her and we knew that we had to come together as a school and a family and community to show her that she’s not alone in this,” Michelle Olshen, a Pre-K teacher at St. Joseph’s, told KJRH.

Staff members created 150 pink t-shirts in hopes of raising money for Gilmartin, and many students have already purchased those shirts.