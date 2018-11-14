× Other Options expected to deliver 1,000 Thanksgiving meals to those in need

OKLAHOMA CITY – In honor of a local woman’s legacy, two organizations are teaming up to serve 1,000 meals on Thanksgiving to those in need.

For the 19th year in a row, Other Options, Inc. will serve 750 Thanksgiving meals to area families affected by HIV/AIDS.

“In 1999, my mother (founder of Other Options, Cookie Arbuckle) first partnered with Scotty Irani for our very first Thanksgiving by delivering and serving 34 meals,” said Mary Arbuckle, Other Options Executive Director. “It’s grown every year since.”

The group, in conjunction with Sunnyside Diner, will also serve 250 meals to the homeless and food-insecure community on Nov. 22.

“This will be our third year of hosting Cookie’s Thanksgiving at Sunnyside Diner. While it’s unfortunate for there to be a need, we are honored to serve our community,” said Aly Cunningham, Sunnyside Diner co-owner.

Those interested in volunteering for the event can sign up online, and donations are being accepted.