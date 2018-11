× OU Medicine to participate in disaster preparedness drill with Oklahoma Army National Guard

OKLAHOMA CITY – OU Medicine will be participating in a disaster preparedness drill Wednesday.

The drill will be a joint activity with the Oklahoma Army National Guard and will include transportation of “patients” in Blackhawk helicopters.

Business at OU Med will occur as usual with actual patient care at the hospitals and clinics during the time of the drill: 9 a.m. to noon.