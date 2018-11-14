Remains of Oklahoma soldier missing since Korean War have been identified

DURANT, Okla. – An Oklahoma soldier who has been missing in action since the Korean War will finally be coming home.

During the Choctaw Nation’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony, Choctaw Chief Gary Batton made the announcement that the remains of Charles Gibson Kanotobe have finally been located.

Batton says his remains will be returned to his hometown of Idabel in the near future.

At the ceremony, the Choctaw Nation also celebrated the 100th anniversary of the World War I Choctaw Code Talkers.

“We as a people need to continue teaching our children and our grandchildren the value and importance of faith, family and culture. We as memory keepers of the Choctaw Code Talkers will continue to keep them alive, so that generations to come will know about the sacrifice, commitment and dedication these men had, so that we as Americans can still be free,” said Nuchie Nashoba, president of the Choctaw Code Talkers Association.